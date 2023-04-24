Bournda, Wolumla timber bridges to make way for concrete replacements

Residents and motorists are being advised of upcoming bridge works in Bournda and Wolumla that will require lengthy road closures and detours.
From Wednesday, April 26, until June 9, weather permitting, there will be a change to traffic conditions on Old Soldiers Rd at Wolumla.
Contractors will be replacing the timber Old Soldier's Bridge, located about 1km from the Candelo Wolumla Road intersection, with a reinforced concrete structure.
A full road closure on each side of the bridge will be in place. Road users are advised to detour via Candelo Wolumla Rd and South Wolumla Rd.
Meanwhile Red Hill Road bridge on Red Hill Rd Bournda is also being replaced with a concrete structure and a full road closure at the bridge will be in place from Friday, April 28, to July 28, weather permitting.
The bridge is located about 2.7km from the Sapphire Coast Drive intersection, with motorists advised to detour via Sapphire Coast Drive.
Council thanked the community for its patience as works are carried out.
Both projects are funded by the Transport for NSW and the NSW government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's road closures, visit Live Traffic NSW.
