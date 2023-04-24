Tathra stamped its authority on the current Group 16 season with a decisive win over last year's premier Bega.
The Sea Eagles defeated the premiership-defending Roosters 62-16 at the Tathra Country Club on Saturday.
The Bower-Scott clan was pivotal in the comprehensive victory - Declan with three tries, Callum with two and James on target with the boot slotting nine conversions.
Clay Ellison and Dylan Shaw also crossed twice each for the home side.
Bega played a tough game, but needed several under 18 players to step up into first grade. Tathra running through three tries in the final five minutes was an indication of a flagging Bega defence not quite able to hold up for the full 80.
Meanwhile, Eden and the Snowy River Bears also made it two wins from two starts apiece at the weekend.
The Tigers needed to experienced boot of pre-season signing Terry Campese to close out their tough encounter with the Cooma Stallions.
Centre Rhyse Grewar scored four of Eden's six tries, while the Stallions also crossed six times. Campese converted all four of his conversion attempts, while Blake Robinson slotted through another in the 34-30 victory.
The Bears won an extremely tight encounter with Merimbula-Pambula, the winning points earned right on the buzzer with a conversion from the sidelines that hit the post before falling over the bar.
The Bulldogs were strong throughout, 32-18 up with just 10 minutes to go.
However, in an incredible comeback, Snowy River's Ethan Peters, Brendon Taueki and Will Moore each scored a try in the dying minutes, Taueki able to convert two of them to claim the win.
In the other first grade games played at the weekend, Moruya defeated Narooma at Bill Smyth Oval 24-20 and Batemans Bay was too strong for Bombala at Mackay Park, 30-24.
In the ladies league-tag competition, the Bega Chicks trounced their Tathra rivals 22-8, Cooma Fillies were too good for Eden 14-8 and the Bay Tigers and Bombala High Heelers couldn't be separated at 16-16.
