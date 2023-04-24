Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tathra, Eden undefeated after solid second-round victories in Group 16 rugby league competition

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhyse Grewar crosses for one of his four tries in the Tigers' victory over Cooma on Saturday. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
Rhyse Grewar crosses for one of his four tries in the Tigers' victory over Cooma on Saturday. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

Tathra stamped its authority on the current Group 16 season with a decisive win over last year's premier Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.