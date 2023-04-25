Narooma High School staff are starting the second term with a greater appreciation of the complexities their Aboriginal students face.
On Monday, April 24, all of the school's staff went on a two-hour cultural cruise with Wally Stewart's Nar-Oo-Ma Aboriginal Cultural Tours on Wagonga Inlet.
Narooma High is one of 31 Connected Community Schools in the state.
The program was started in 2013 to improve the educational outcomes for Aboriginal students and all students.
It brings the community closer with the school, brings in Aboriginal culture and allows the school to work with government and non-government groups to help support the education of the school's students.
The NSW government, including all its departments, are working to increase the number of Aboriginal students reaching Year 12 by 50 percent by 2023, while maintaining their cultural identity.
The cultural cruise was the idea of Aunty Karen Ella-Bird, the school's senior leader of community engagement.
Joseph Harper, deputy principal at Narooma High School, said although teachers are taught about some of the issues that Aboriginal students uniquely face, learning experiences like the cruise are really important and helpful.
"People stay in teaching for a long time so it important to build on that knowledge," he said.
"It is also contextual.
"People in this area have their own history so it is good to have a local context to that learning."
He said the cruise raised staff awareness of local Aboriginal culture and the impact of colonisation.
The biggest take-out for him was how recently local Aboriginal people were treated so poorly by the government.
"It was only one or two generations ago and the impact that is having on their traditional way of life.
"It just spins me out how bad things were quite a short time ago and that has caused generational trauma that still impacts our students today," Mr Harper said.
"I hope that the cruise provides our staff with a greater understanding of the complexities faced by our students and improves their ability to engage with them on a one-to-one basis and build that relationship through understanding," he said.
"Hopefully it will help us provide the students with more cultural activities that help them engage with their learning."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
