It may have occurred the day before Anzac Day, but veterans, their families and friends, their children, and proud Australians gathered in memory at RSL LifeCare's Bimbimbie Park in Merimbula to pay their respects to our fallen diggers, service men and service women.
Welcome and Acknowledgement of Country was offered by master of ceremonies Anne Maddock, before president of Merimbula RSL sub-branch and veteran Allan Browning gave the Call to Commemoration, proudly wearing his grandfather's and his own medals.
"It is a day of remembrance and we enjoy doing it while we can, this is why we involve our school children as much as we can because we're not going to be here forever, and we need to continue the tradition and the commemoration of it," Mr Browning said.
The Oath was shared by Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain, before a hymn was performed by Bega District Brass Band.
Veteran and resident of Bimbimbie Park Harold Reynolds took off his grey fedora as a sign of respect before he made his way towards the podium to provide the Anzac Day Dedication.
Lay minister Geraldine McCann from Sapphire Coast Anglican Parish shared a prayer, before veteran Col Cooper recited poem In Flanders Fields.
Facility manager of Albert Moore Gardens Kim Towner and village manager of Bimbimbie Park Robin Kain laid wreaths before members of the public were invited to lay floral arrangements in memory.
"Anzac Day should be commemorated by all Australians to thank those who went before us for giving us the country we live in today," Ms Kain said.
Sergeant Warren Davis of the Bega Valley's Light Horse brigade, wearing military regalia, stood before those who attended and projected his voice as he spoke The Ode.
"At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, We will remember them - Lest We Forget."
The Last Post was sounded by a bugler, and simultaneously those who could stand began to rise, even those with walkers and electric scooters found strength in their joints, before nearly all those in attendance stood in reflection.
Only bellbirds could be heard while silence was held for one minute, before being broken by the bugler who sounded The Rouse; where flags rose to the masthead.
Sitting within a room alongside the service, Marlene Knowles's fingers clutched on to a wooden frame that housed a picture of her father Arthur Skipper Nelson.
"Daddy went away to the war and was badly injured in New Guinea. Daddy was a long time getting over his injuries," Ms Knowles said.
"When he was able and getting around again, he used to always take the three of us children to the march in Martin Place."
