Have your say: Watergums Creek Bridge upgrade

Bega Valley Shire Council is hosting a community meeting to discuss the Watergums Creek Bridge upgrade project.
The upgrade project aims to improve access to the township of Wonboyn by replacing the existing timber bridge with a reinforced concrete structure, resilient to bushfire threats and designed to withstand flood forces and debris.
The proposed design also considers conditions of the Wonboyn River and Watergums Creek.
The recent and prolonged rainfall experienced in the Bega Valley saw Watergums Creek Bridge inundated on several occasions, resulting in multiple road closures. The upgraded bridge will help maintain access for road users between Wonboyn and the Princes Highway during flood events.
READ MORE:
The council community meeting is an opportunity for Wonboyn residents to learn more about and provide feedback on the proposed upgrades.
It will be held at the Wonboyn RFS Shed on Gleeson Road in Wonboyn, on Thursday April 27 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
This project is primarily funded by the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program, a Council contribution, and funds contributed by the NSW Government following the declared natural disaster of severe weather and flooding in February and March 2022.
For more information, visit the project page or contact the council's Project Manager, Thomas Cacitti on 6499 2195.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.