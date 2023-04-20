Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Semi-automated waste deposit system to be trialled in Cobargo

Updated April 21 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trial will improve the current service with a semi-automated deposit system and extended opening hours.
The trial will improve the current service with a semi-automated deposit system and extended opening hours.

A new semi-automated household waste and recycling deposit system is to be trialled for eligible customers in the Bega Valley Shire's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.