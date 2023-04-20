Hazard reduction burns scheduled for south east

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has scheduled five hazard reduction burns across the south east this week.
From April 20 until April 23, weather permitting, the NPWS will be conducting burns at:
NPWS is taking advantage of forecast favourable continues to undertake these burns that will altogether treat approximately 350 hectares of bushland across the region.
These five burns aim to manage the potential risk of bushfire to local communities and the environment before next summer and will provide firefighters with safe zones and access where they can defend properties and infrastructure should a bushfire occur.
Roads, tracks and trails in these reserves will be closed during burning operations, so visitors must check the NPWS Alerts webpage before leaving home for up-to-date information on closures.
Smoke will be visible in the vicinity of the burns and motorists are advised to drive to conditions. People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
All NPWS hazard reduction burns are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government "Hazards Near Me" website and app.
