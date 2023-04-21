Homelessness support services are calling on the community to take action this Youth Homelessness Matters Day (YHMD).
According to Yfoundations - the organiser of Youth Homelessness Matters Day - almost 40,000 young people aged between 15-24 years have presented alone to a homelessness service in 2021 and 2022.
April 19 was YHMD, and for 2023, Yfoundations established a petition calling on the Federal Government to develop a standalone National Child and Youth Homelessness and Housing Strategy.
In the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla, South East Women and Children's Services (SEWACS) program manager Kylie Furnell said the amount of youth presenting to youth services had risen dramatically for the last ten years.
"There are all different factors that lead to homelessness. Domestic violence is one of them, lack of affordable accommodation is another, but the young people that we work with we find they are not given the chance in a highly competitive rental market," Ms Furnell said.
"[They] often have no references and low affordability, so the difficulty is huge when you have competitors and AirBnb in a tourism area."
Those aged 12 to 24 make up 24 per cent of the homeless population but only 16 per cent of the general population, while 46 per cent of young people presenting alone to homelessness services needed long-term housing and only 3.9 per cent of the them received it.
Anglicare Australia's rental affordability snapshot 2022 national report revealed only five rentals were affordable for a single person on JobSeeker out of more than 45,000 listings, and just one was affordable for a person on Youth Allowance nationwide.
READ ALSO:
Centrelink's Youth Allowance provides approximately $562.80 per fortnight to younger than 18 and 18 or older people that are single, with no children, and living away from home.
SQM research found the average for a two bedroom unit on the NSW South Coast was $500 per week.
"You can see why young people end up being homeless or really struggling to join the market anywhere," Ms Furnell said.
Due to the limited resources for accommodation, SEWACS has found there has been a lot of overcrowding which results in families and youths squeezing up to ten people into a two bedroom house.
With winter approaching, some young people are having to sleep in their cars and on the streets, when a spare room could mean a world of difference.
"People can support the campaign which is on the Yfoundations website and sign the petition, but if local people want to help or an opportunity to have a spare granny flat or a bungalow or a spare room that they would like to rent, then they could certainly get in contact with us," Ms Furnell said.
Contact Kylie Furnell, Program Manager (SEWACS) on 6492 2223 if you can help or need assistance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.