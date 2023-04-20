Marine Rescue Bermagui unit commander Caron Parfitt will belatedly receive her Emergency Services Medal in Canberra.
Ms Parfitt was named in the 2022 Queens' Birthday Honour list for her decade of service to Marine Rescue NSW and the local community but was unable to attend September's ceremony due to a long-standing travel commitment.
She will receive her Emergency Services Medal from Governor-General Hurley AC DSC at Government House in Canberra on Friday morning, April 21.
As one of Marine Rescue's first female coxswains, Ms Parfitt has recorded hundreds of hours of sea time and is a skilled and respected rescue vessel master who makes herself available around the clock to respond to emergencies on the water.
She has conducted numerous rescue missions, often in dark and dangerous conditions, returning those in trouble safely to their family and friends.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell will attend Ms Parfitt's Investiture Ceremony.
"Caron's been an outstanding member of Marine Rescue for just on a decade now and to have a female leader of her calibre in our ranks is a real asset for Marine Rescue," Mr Barrell said.
Ms Parfitt said Marine Rescue was a great fit for her when she moved to Bermagui in 2013.
"I feel so humbled and honoured to receive this award and very privileged to be part of the Marine Rescue Bermagui team.
"I'm just one of a team of volunteers who all do amazing work to help save lives on the water," she said.
With the ANZAC Day weekend upon us, Ms Parfitt urged boaters to remember safety first.
"My message to boaters is simple.
"Safety first and always Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue.
"I encourage all boaters to check their boat and weather before heading out and when in doubt, stay home," Ms Parfitt said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
