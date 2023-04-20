Bega District News
Caron Parfitt has been Marine Rescue Unit Commander since 2018

April 20 2023 - 2:46pm
Marine Rescue Unit Commander Caron Parfitt will physically receive the Emergency Services Medal that was awarded to her in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue Bermagui unit commander Caron Parfitt will belatedly receive her Emergency Services Medal in Canberra.

