Wedding celebrant of over six years, Jess O'Donnell, has been successfully shortlisted as a finalist in the upcoming Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Ms O'Donnell's business dubbed Moments Like These Ceremonies, was listed for the Wedding Services category, where she will be up against 19 other finalists from across the country.
The awards ceremony held on April 28 and 29, will celebrate and acknowledge small business owners for their incredible achievements and victories.
"It's a very big honour as it's never been about winning for me, but about being nominated and becoming a finalist, which is a compliment really and it's very nice to get that recognition," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said learning how to run her own small business in a regional community had been a "very rewarding experience".
"Running a small business in this area requires you to wear a lot of hats, I have my marketing hat, my customer service hat and so forth and I'm very lucky to have helpers on my team," she said.
"I think it's been quite a steep learning curve on the whole, going from being an employee to running your own business but it's taught me a lot."
Ms O'Donnell said she was immensely grateful to her clients who had left glowing reviews online.
"They didn't have to do that and took it out of their own time to do so, which is wonderful," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said she was also thankful to the network of other small businesses in the area who had recommended her work to others.
"The community has been incredible and I don't think I would be anywhere without their support. That's the best thing about a small town, you get to know everybody and that can me a massive help," she said.
Ms O'Donnell has been a celebrant for 108 weddings, having celebrated her 100 wedding in early February.
"I never expected the business to keep going for as long as it has and there's been some interesting times between the ups and downs of COVID-19, which really changed the wedding industry," she said.
"For example there was a wedding when we were on the beach and I was having to tell people to take some distance and spread out, whereas I was used to telling people to come in close."
Ms O'Donnell said since the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions had subsided, she'd noticed a change within the wedding industry, primarily in the move towards destination weddings.
"In the last eight weeks I've had six destination weddings, of people travelling from further afield, having moved their whole wedding to come here," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said she'd seen people making a move towards more alternative wedding styles, as well as hosting their weddings on weekdays instead of Saturday which used to be the standard.
"I think there's definitely been a shift in the industry," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said her favourite part about being a celebrant was getting to know people's stories.
"I have become friends with people I've married and some of the ones from my earlier years are having babies and I get to see that on Facebook," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said she thoroughly enjoyed getting to know her bride and groom and finding out about their stories, how they met and their quirks which she would have fun with when it was time to stand at the altar.
"I always tell couples to just go with it and be themselves, I also love to lighten the room for example if the groom muttered something under his breath about his bride always being late, I would make a joke of it," she said with a chuckle.
Ms O'Donnell said to her, the priority was for the married couple and all the guests to have a good time.
"Weddings are such a momentous event that you choose to celebrate with other people, there's nothing quite else like it in your life, is there? So I feel really privileged to be a part of it," she said.
Ms O'Donnell has been keeping herself busy in organising the upcoming wedding trail and fair event.
The annual event typically draws people from across the Bega Valley and beyond for a weekend of wedding exhibitions at Oaklands Pambula.
For the 2023 Something Blue Wedding Trail & Fair two day event, Ms O'Donnell has many exciting things planned.
"I'm working on the premise that people want to come here for a destination wedding and therefore I've made this a two-day event where they can visit venues on the first day and come to the fair on the second," she said.
Saturday May 20 - The Wedding Trail
This exciting day will offer couples from the area and especially those from further afield the option to have a hassle free tour of six wedding venues in the Bega Valley.
"The venues will be opening their doors on Saturday to give couples a tour, I think the wedding trail is a great way for couples to check out a few venues and get a bit of an idea of what's availble in the area," she said.
The venues opening their doors for public tours on the day include Mimosa Wines, Oaklands, The Grange, Fairway Motor Inn and Sapphire Valley Caravan Park.
Time of the openings of these venues will be published on the Sapphire Coast Weddings and Events website, a week before the event.
Sunday May 21 - The Wedding Fair
Guests will be greeted with a glass of bubbly on arrival, the fair is free and open to all, with over 30 vendors coming for the fair.
"We've got some really cool things planned for that day, from bridal body painting, to woodwork, wedding mandalas and a trash the dress activity," she said.
The trash the dress activity will give guests the entertainment of throwing colour onto a white wedding dress.
"It's a cool way of showing what you can do with your dress after the wedding and it'll make for some cool photos," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said she's also arranged some entertainment for the partners, with a poker and party pies addition to the event.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
