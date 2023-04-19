Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Impressive turnout for Heather Love's garden party fundraiser for Eden's mountain bike youth assistance program

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 70 women came together for a garden party at Heather Love's house in Eden on April 15, to help her in raising funds for her latest fundraiser venture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.