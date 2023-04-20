The Wanderer Festival is truly bringing the goods for their 2023 festival in September having just released pre-sale tickets and a sneak preview of the line up ahead of their major program announcement.
To the delight of audiences one of the headline acts announced is none other than Australian indie-rock-royalty band, The Jungle Giants.
The world touring group will be bringing their irresistible, ARIA chart topping tunes to Pambula Beach, NSW on the long weekend of September 29 to October 1.
Wanderer founder and festival organiser, Simon Daly, said he was excited to present five acts in the preview line-up which he believed exhibited the broad range of genres and different stages in the artists' careers.
"It's the first taster of the bigger program that is to come in early May, but we really just wanted to get the pre-sale tickets out and our first artist announcement," he said.
The other exciting artists announced in the sneak preview includes: Spiderbait, Kevin Morby, Lisa Mitchell and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra.
"Spiderbait has been one of those absolute classics in Australian rock bands over the years and while they don't play often, when they do it's always like the first time," Mr Daly said.
"When it comes to the Jungle Giants they have a mass following across the world, I got to see them recently at Mexico City and it was awesome to see the Mexican following for them there," he said.
Mr Daly said he was looking forward to seeing Lisa Mitchell play, along with the Melbourne Ska Orchestra and Kevin Morby who will be travelling from America to perform.
Releasing just a taste of what's to come, the full Wanderer line-up, featuring over 70 artists, will be announced in early May.
The world-class program of music, art, comedy, theatre, circus and artisan workshops will span over three days and nights.
Complementing the vast line-up of stellar national and international acts, the unique and creative spirit of the Sapphire Coast region will be the integral element of the festival and will be featured throughout the music and arts program of the festival.
Festival organiser Simon Daly said the inaugural event last year had been widely regarded as a phenomenal success, and with festival goers travelling from throughout Australia to attend, he had decided to help Wanderer devotees plan ahead by releasing presale tickets at 9.30am this morning.
"With the dates falling on a long weekend for most of our audience, we know people will want to secure their tickets and start planning ahead," he said.
Mr Daly said he wanted to give people the chance to secure accommodation as early as possible, especially for those needing to plan ahead and travel from afar.
Mr Daly said the team at Wanderer had been amazed at the festival's reach last year, with so many people travelling to enjoy not only Wanderer, "but to visit this stunning part of the world".
"Wanderer has already built up a really strong following and people know to expect a diverse and well curated program of established artists as well as hot emerging talent set in a stunning, boutique festival environment that produces a really special vibe," he said.
"We really appreciated everyone getting behind Wanderer right from the get go, so the presale is a kind of thank you to them."
The ticket presale is open towanderer.com.au subscribers and offers early bird pricing.
Tickets for Wanderer are priced according to age-group and the presale ranges from $40-$120 for a single day ticket and $100-$310 for a three-day festival pass and are available from wanderer.com.au/tickets
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
