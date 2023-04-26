Costa Georgiadis, host of ABC's Gardening Australia program since 2012, will be in Bermagui to co-facilitate a range of garden workshops, tree planting and hands-on activities.
He will be at Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project on Saturday, May 6.
It will be Costa's seventh annual visit to Bermagui to check out local sustainability projects.
READ ALSO:
Joining Costa will be Darren Martin from Sydney's Royal Botanical Gardens.
Mr Martin was a primary school teacher for 25 years during which time he studied horticulture and permaculture and used these as tools to provide meaningful learning opportunities for his students.
Starting at 10am, alongside Costa, he will be presenting a morning of food forestry design, as well as running a mass planting of select bush tucker and bio-accumulation species.
People with an interest in having chooks in their backyards will have it all eggs-plained by Deb Gough and Cheryl Nelson.
Ms Gough of Verona's Schoolhouse Farm is a keeper and breeder of quality heritage chickens.
Ms Nelson is from Natural Chicken Health in Brogo which produces Super Mash, a natural antiparasitic treatment.
She is also the voice of Chook Chat.
At 12.30pm the pair will chat about caring for backyard chickens, choosing the breeds that are best for you and how to incorporate chooks into a permaculture set-up.
Also presenting with Costa is Jo Saccomani, master pallet breaker and maker from Two Sheds Workshop in Bega which teaches woodworking skills to women and children.
At 1.30pm they will explore the world of pallet deconstruction and project design.
Rounding out the activities on offer will be a workshop at 2.30pm with tips on vege growing and garden design with Moodji manager Dan Bakker and Fraser Bayley of Old Mill Road Farm at Turlinjah, near Moruya.
They will also troubleshoot your home growing issues Q&A style.
It is all happening at Moodji Farm, behind Bermagui Preschool on Young Street, Bermagui.
The activities run from 10am to 3pm and as the content suggests, kids are encouraged to join.
So come armed with gloves, hat and a cup and you will be sustained by some super-nutritious vegetable soup.
Entry is by paper-note donation and all proceeds will be used to sustain Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project.
No bookings are required.
The activities are largely funded by the Australian government's Black Summer Bushfire Fund.
While in Bermagui, Costa will be speaking at the Moodji Futures Dinner at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club which starts at 5.30pm on Friday, May 5.
Tickets for an adult three-course dinner are $65, with proceeds again going towards sustaining the Moodji Farm project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.