Workshops with Costa Georgiadis at Moodji Farm in Bermagui

By Marion Williams
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:37am
Costa will be hands-on at Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project on Saturday, May 6. Picture supplied.
Costa Georgiadis, host of ABC's Gardening Australia program since 2012, will be in Bermagui to co-facilitate a range of garden workshops, tree planting and hands-on activities.

