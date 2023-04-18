Strong wind warning for Eden Coast

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell is urging boaters to check conditions before heading out on the water with a strong wind warning forecast for the Eden Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting winds along the Eden Coast to shift south southwesterly 15 to 25 knots late Wednesday morning, April 19.
Winds are predicted to be even stronger during the afternoon and evening.
Commissioner Barrell said boaters should be wary on the Eden Coast.
"With this strong wind warning that's forecast, winds up to around 30 knots, it's advisable that all boaters really take care, be well across the weather conditions and most importantly make sure that they Log On with their local Marine Rescue base," he said.
"Quite often when you leave the boat ramp the conditions are much more benign than they are later in the day.
"It's very important when you're out - particularly on the open waters - that you're constantly checking the weather conditions, you're checking the weather app and you're checking in with your Marine Rescue base to make sure you're right across the changing conditions."
