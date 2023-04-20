Costa Georgiadis of ABC's Gardening Australia will be marking International Permaculture Day in Bermagui.
Paul West, the farmer/chef in River Cottage Australia will MC the Moodji Futures Dinner on Friday, May 5, as Costa explores local, national and international efforts to address climate change, care for country and community resilience.
The dinner will feature local produce and Kelly Eastwood, of Eastwoods Deli and Master Chef fame, is doing the catering.
Another special guest at the dinner's panel discussion is Danielle Griffin, philanthropic services manager of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, who will share her nation-wide insights.
Her work there since 2020 has involved the development and delivery of grant programs funded by corporate and philanthropic donors to support community-led projects across remote, rural and regional Australia.
More broadly she has worked in the not-for-profit sector since 2010 connecting donors to community needs and delivering programs across the arts, education, health, community development and disaster recovery and response.
Her appearance is due to the generous support of Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and the Federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Fund.
The dinner coincides with a regional tour by environmental activist and musician Eugenio 'Ego' Lemos and his East Timorese choir the Koru Lian.
The Koru Lian will sing that evening before Ego, Costa and Mr West profile efforts in social, economic and ecological innovation.
Ego and Costa will both speak at the national Permaculture Convergence in Adelaide on April 22-24.
The Moodji Futures Dinner will mark Costa's seventh annual visit of local sustainability projects.
Bringing a local voice to the table is Richelle Jackson of The Good Dairy Co.
She will share her family's aspirations to model 'beyond sustainable' land management, animal care and regenerative industry.
The dinner and panel discussion are also supported by Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste, The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Four Winds and Dave Crowden.
It all starts at 5.30pm at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club.
Tickets for an adult three-course dinner are $65 and all proceeds will be used to sustain Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
