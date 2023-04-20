Bega District News
Big hART is bringing free events to Eden, Wallaga Lake and Nowra

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 11:13am
One of the Bulla Midhong workshops in Nowra. Bulla Midhong is a community event created by Big hART in collaboration with schools in Eden, Bermagui, Narooma and Nowra, and cultural mentors from those three areas. Picture by Hill to Air
Big hART is working with South Coast schools, Yuin cultural mentors and local artists to create three events that celebrate place.

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

