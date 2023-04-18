Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Tanja celebrates role of women in the Rural Fire Service

Updated April 18 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the female members of Tanja Rural Fire Brigade from left to right: Tanya Whiteway, Kathleen McCann, Nola Dummett and Stacey George. Picture supplied.
Some of the female members of Tanja Rural Fire Brigade from left to right: Tanya Whiteway, Kathleen McCann, Nola Dummett and Stacey George. Picture supplied.

Tanja Rural Fire Brigade have celebrated the role of women in the club, and one woman in particular - their longest standing member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.