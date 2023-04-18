Tanja celebrates role of women in the Rural Fire Service

Tanja Rural Fire Brigade have celebrated the role of women in the club, and one woman in particular - their longest standing member.
For International Women's Day, Tanja Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) celebrated the long service of local Nola Dummett and the important role all women played in keeping the Brigade functioning.
Nola is the longest standing member of the Tanja RFB, with almost 50 years of service, and donated the land for the current RFB shed.
Never one to take 'no' for an answer, she successfully lobbied council for the relocation of the Tanja RFB shed from Wapengo to the heart of the main Tanja village. Nola was also the chief radio operator for the area, communicating with Firecom and the local brigade members.
Over 30 locals attended a Women's Day morning tea at Tanja Hall where they heard the history of the Tanja RFB and Nola talked about her experiences in the RFS, which began in Quaama in the 1950s.
Tanja RFB captain Andrew Constable said Nola's contribution was unique.
"Nola and her family have been the backbone of the Tanja RFB for many decades," Mr Constable said.
"She's extremely community minded and showed foresight in having the RFB shed moved to where the main population of Tanja now lives."
Tanja has six women members, however Constable said the involvement of women in the Tanja RFB stretched beyond just firefighting.
"During the bushfires we had local women involved in communications with landholders, catering and sourcing water to supply tankers," he said.
"Everyone can play a role in keeping the community safe, and the Tanja RFB is fortunate to have an active group of women who are keen to be involved."
