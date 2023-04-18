The Group 16 rugby league season returned with a bang on the weekend, as far-south-coast sides Eden, Tathra and Merimbula/Pambula had no trouble putting points on the board in their convincing round-one wins.
The Bega Roosters will have to wait until next week to start their season following a forfeit from the Moruya Sharks, while all the other clubs got under way in the first grade competition.
Perhaps the most unexpected result of the weekend was the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs outclassing last year's minor premiers Bombala, as the young Bulldogs side dug deep in the second half to run away with a 30-10 point victory at the Bombala Showground.
The Bulldogs' offseason focus on developing their younger talent looked to pay dividends for the side, with five under-18s players making first grade debuts and two getting over the line for the Dogs.
Off-season signing Tawhiwhi 'Tarf' Karaitiana proved crucial for the Bulldogs, scoring in the 26th minute after the Blue Heelers got out to an early 6-0 lead.
Debutant Nathan Jensen then capitalised on a pinpoint kick on the stroke of half-time to see the dogs go into the sheds up 12-6.
It was the Blue Heelers that struck first after half time, making the most of a Bulldogs sinbin to narrow the deficit to two points.
With 25 minutes to go both sides looked set for a dogfight, but it was the Bulldogs digging deep and responding with three unanswered tries, including a second from star centre Tarf.
Team manager Roger Foote was impressed with the poise of the young dogs, unrelenting and staying together despite Bombala's strong starts to each half.
The plan is to wear sides down and that's how it worked for us on the day- - Manager, Roger Foote
"Bombala started to tire and it allowed us to get some ball movement through the backs and start to make some gaps through there," he said.
The offseason addition of New Zealander halfback Brooklyn Herewini looked to be a master stroke for the Bulldogs, converting all five of the side's tries and squashing any chance of a Bombala comeback.
With three off-season imports impressing, including former Bombala second-rower Nathan 'Pommy' Robinson, Foote said the performance showed a lot of positives the side will take into round two.
"For the guys relatively new to the system it all went really well," Foote said.
The Bulldogs will go on to face the Snowy River Bears in Jindabyne on Saturday, with a lot of positives to take into the match.
The Merimbula Pambula Hotdogs league tag side were unfortunately a player short in the ladies league tag, and the Bombala High Heelers took full advantage with a dominant 38-0 win.
The talk of the off-season following the signing of ex-raider Terry Campese and their win at the inaugural Monaro knock-out, the Eden Tigers wasted no time in putting the Group 16 comp on notice with a 50-6 dismantling of the Narooma Devils in Narooma.
While happy with the result, captain coach Adrian Purtell said the side still had a lot more to show.
"It was a good start to the season, you're always excited to see if what you've been working on in the preseason works out," Purtell said.
"There's still plenty of room for improvement in our side which is exciting."
It was a dominant display from start to finish, with a first half hat-trick from winger Lincoln Stewart setting the tone for the Tigers.
"It was a really good start to the game for Linc. There were a couple of tries there that he did really well to finish off," Purtell said.
"That wing position is really important in this day and age so he did a really good job for us in finishing those tries."
Eden were relentless on Narooma's home turf, jumping out to a 26-6 first half lead.
Four more tries from the Tigers went unanswered in the second half, with off-season signing Terry Campese converting seven of nine in his Tigers debut.
"Terry had a quality game, it was good to have him around the boys. He controlled the game really well and once the boys understand how he plays a bit more I'm sure we'll improve again," Purtell said.
Eden will face the Cooma Stallions next week, who returned to the comp after a year off and went down in 30-28 against the Snowy River Bears in round one.
Despite the strong round one showing, Purtell said the Tigers would need to be better to match it with the Stallions, returning to the Group 16 Competition after a year off with a fresh side.
"I think Cooma are going to be a really challenging side this year. They've recruited really well. We're gonna have to improve again this weekend if we want to get the result.
"There were a lot of new guys so it will take a little while to gel," he said.
The match with Cooma will be the home-opener for Eden, and Purtell said he expected a strong showing of support.
"We're looking forward to playing our first home game on Saturday, I think there will be a really good crowd there.
"Our team is an exciting team to watch," he said.
The Tigers will take on the Cooma Stallions at George Brown Oval in Eden on Saturday.
It was a dream start for the Tathra Sea Eagles Club, not only dominant in first grade but getting wins in the reserve grade and league tag comps as well.
The Sea Eagles took care of the Batemans Bay Tigers across the board, winning 44-6 in first grade, 32-22 in reserves and 30-4 in the ladies league tag in Batemans Bay.
It took the Sea Eagles a while to find their groove in first grade, before they jumped out to a 16-0 half time lead.
Team Manager Dylan Kelly was impressed with the win, not knowing what to expect from an unfamiliar Tigers side.
"Bay had purchased a lot of players out of the Canberra comp so we were actually quite nervous going up there not knowing what to expect, particularly at home - they're always super strong at home," he said.
"It was sort of tight-ish for a while but then the boys really ran away with it.
Missing a centre and half-back, the younger side proved they could rise to the occasion as the Sea Eagles piled on 28 more points in the second half to stamp the victory.
"It's a young side for sure, but with a lot of local young boys in it that all did really well," Kelly said.
"There were some really good performances from the two wingers, they were debutantes. They played really well.
"Clay Ellison at halfback and Ty Dowdle at fullback did really well. Dylan and Riley Shaw were excellent too."
The Sea Eagles will face the Bega Roosters in their home opener this weekend - a grand final rematch that Kelly said would carry plenty of weight for the side.
"It's always hard [against Bega]. No matter what side either of us have on paper you just never know, it's always hard-fought.
"There's also that close town rivalry thing, there's definitely some feeling in every game," he said.
The Tathra She Eagles will also look to continue their form against the Bega Chicks, after starting off the season with a strong display against Bay in the ladies league tag.
After going down 4-0 early, the side managed to tighten up their defence, holding Bay scoreless for the rest of the game as they claimed a 30-4 victory.
She Eagles Coach Dylan Kelly was proud of the girls, looking to go one better after being edged out by the Bombala High Heelers in last year's league tag grand final.
"There were a number of good performances from four or five of the girls," Kelly said.
"We had no reserves so despite the score it was quite a hard fought win."
"We had four new players to the side too so it was quite different to the grand final side from last year."
Round two against Bega at the Tathra Country Club will kick off with the ladies league tag at 12pm, followed by reserve grade at 1pm before the Grand Final first grade rematch at 2.30pm.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.