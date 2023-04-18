Bega District News
Far South coast league sides win their opening 2023 fixtures

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
April 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Eden's offseason acquisition, former Canberra Raider Terry Campese impressed for the Tigers in their 50-6 dismantling of the Narooma Devils. Picture Razorback Sports Photography.
The Group 16 rugby league season returned with a bang on the weekend, as far-south-coast sides Eden, Tathra and Merimbula/Pambula had no trouble putting points on the board in their convincing round-one wins.

