Results from Eden's fairways

Tuesday saw Wayne Marsden have a good round with 42 points to take out the major prize.
Roger Fletcher was in second place and also had the golden shot. The balls went to 29 on the day.
The ladies played on Wednesday and Maree Rankin had a net 79 to take out first prize. Bettie Brown had the golden shot.
They also had their first round of pennant golf against Bega at Turra Beach on Friday. The score was a draw for the day. They travel back there this week so we hope they can handle the fast greens.
Rumour has it that there are six balls left on the course by an Eden lady that couldn't find them.
Saturday Darren Gordon took out the Monthly Medal with a net 69.
This is great golf as he is off a handicap of five. Simon Stuart was a few strokes back to be in second place. Lou Ristanovic was the winner in B grade. Jim Chenhall got the last ball with a net 76. Harry Weatherman had one good shot for the day and that was the golden shot.
There have been a couple of knockout match play rounds played. See the notice board in the pro shop to see if you can play your next round. Saturday both men and women will have a Stableford round of golf.
A reminder to clean up your account with Edward ASAP as he will be leaving Eden to take up a post in the USA.
