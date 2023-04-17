Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market

Updated April 17 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market
Visit Nethercote's local produce autumn market

Before heading off to the Candelo Village Festival, spend the morning at the Nethercote Produce Market which is held just four times a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.