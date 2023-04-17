Bega District News
Montreal Goldfield Heritage Day took people back in time to 1880

By Marion Williams
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 1:45pm
Children were captivated by animated story-telling at Montreal Goldfield's Heritage Day on Saturday, April 15. Picture by Marion Williams
People were transported back to 1880 at Montreal Goldfield as children panned for gold, plaited leather and listened to miners' songs from the mid-18th century while they devoured damper topped with clotted cream and golden syrup.

