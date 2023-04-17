People were transported back to 1880 at Montreal Goldfield as children panned for gold, plaited leather and listened to miners' songs from the mid-18th century while they devoured damper topped with clotted cream and golden syrup.
At Montreal Goldfield's Heritage Day on Saturday, April 15, parents were delighted that the day's activities kept their kids entertained for hours, screen-free, in glorious autumn sunshine amid bush and forest that has not been disturbed by logging or grazing since mining stopped in 1884.
Chris Franks, chair of the goldfield's management committee, is gratified that last September's BioBlitz confirmed that the site is not just a tourist attraction but has scientific value after conservation bodies examined it.
"It highlighted what we have been told, that the Montreal Goldfield reserve is a unique piece of land because it has regenerated itself without any human intervention," he said.
Mr Franks said that Deb Taylor, one of the goldfield's volunteer guides who is very knowledgeable about bugs and beetles, has since identified many species "including some that aren't supposed to be here".
Mr Franks regaled the audience with tales such as how the goldfield got its name.
On September 20,1880, a Canadian prospector, Henry Williams, and three companions reported they had discovered payable wash gold near the beach at Horseshoe Bend, about four miles north of Bermagui.
"His mates were presumably Yanks as he was known by the nickname of Montreal because he came from there.
"He had a nose for finding gold as he had found it in California in 1849 so he came here as an experienced gold prospector
"He found gold in front of everyone's eyes and became extremely rich and started a gold rush," Mr Franks said.
Mr Franks, along with Judi and Bob Hearn, have been volunteers at the goldfield since its inception in the late 1990s, and they are encouraging people to join them to help run tours and keep the heritage site open.
On the day Bermagui Men's Shed ran a sausage sizzle.
They said they had donated $2000 to help the RoboRebels, Narooma High School's robotics team, to travel to Houston to compete in the world championships.
Also contributing to the day was local ukulele group The Ukalips which has raised $14,000 for the local branch of Can Assist which helps pay for medicine, transport and accommodation of cancer patients from Dalmeny down to Wonboyn Lake.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
