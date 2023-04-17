Count backs required to separate winners at Tura Beach Men's golf

On Saturday, April 15 Tura Beach men played a par competition, nominally off the blue tees.
The winner in A grade was Brodie Cook with a score of plus 3, on a count back from Phillip Kibble, also on plus 3.
B grade was won by Bradley Cook with plus 5, ahead of Ben Bailey on plus 4.
C grade was won by Ben Bell with an amazing plus 8, ahead of Rob Bowen with plus 2.
READ ALSO:
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Matt Bandy. Richard Vivian won on the Goodall's 5th, Jack Skelton won the Wheelers 9th and Brodie Cook won on the Golden Shot 13th (with 38cm). Ben Bailey won the Bega Cheese 17th (with 88cm). The ball competition went to minus 2.
Justin Trethewey had an eagle on the par 5 16th hole.
On Tuesday. April 11, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by John Dedman in A grade with 37 points, on a count back from Lee Patrick, also on 37 points.
In B grade, John Humphreys won with 38 points on a count back from Mike Warren, also on 38 points.
In C grade Richard Vivian won with 36 points ahead of Rex Lucas on 34 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Tim Hill on the Arcuthe 3rd, Richard Vivian on the TBCC 5th, Ivan Culliver won the MorMors 9th (with 88cm) and Josh Mawby won the Golden Shot 13th. Laurie Quigley won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.