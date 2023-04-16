Salmon, flathead and trevally plentiful around the coast

Congratulations to Greg McKay captain of Fishcraft who won the Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club's Marlin Streaker Marine event for the tag and release of three marlin.
Congratulations also to second placed Corey Walker captain of Iceman for his tag and release of one marlin.
Weather conditions and arrival of a cold current did not help anglers and made Greg and Corey's results all the more meritorious.
Waters have now improved and with temperatures back in the range 22-23 degrees game fish remain active.
Striped tuna, bonito are plentiful and dolphin fish inhabit the 70 fathom FAD between Merimbula and Eden. Deep dropping at 200 fathoms has also returned anglers some lovely ocean perch.
Australian salmon are plentiful. When they move past try from the clubs jetty in Spencer Park with soft plastic and silver spinners. At the beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
A good beach rig is a paternoster style with pilchard bait plus a popper. Salmon and kingfish are available to rock fishers and trolling off the headlands and Bournda Island.
For ocean flathead try out from Kianinny at 17 fathoms also off Bournda Island and Tura Headland at 20 fathoms.
Flathead are widespread though you need to move around to find the better size fish. Local reefs, White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and Boyds Tower are all productive for snapper and morwong both bait and lures. Best early morning at the start of the run in tide at depths of 15-17 fathoms.
Now that the prawn run has diminished whiting are still biting well on the beaches and sandy estuaries using sand worms, best at the top of the tide.
The club's monthly species event for March was sand whiting and was won by Corey Walker with a huge 47.5cm specimen, taken on a live prawn.
His son Logan won the junior category with a fish of 38.8cm and Leon Leondiou took out second place with a fish of 41cm.
Trevally is the species for April. There are some great trevally in the Merimbula Lake channel near the bridge, best caught with soft plastics at the top of the tide. Good trevally are also reported at the end of the Eden Cruise Ship jetty and in the lower parts of the Pambula lake.
The club will be open on Friday, April 21 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Come and enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views.
Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
