Salmon, flathead and trevally plentiful around the coast

Updated April 17 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 8:58am
Greg McKay of Tathra first place and Corey Walker of Greigs Flat second place in the clubs March Marlin Friendly event sponsored by Streaker Marine.
Congratulations to Greg McKay captain of Fishcraft who won the Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club's Marlin Streaker Marine event for the tag and release of three marlin.

