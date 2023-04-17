Candelo Public School's annual production is always a dazzling display for parents, students and teachers alike, and 2022 was no exception with students delivering a magical production of Aladdin's Tale.
All students had a part to play, said director and principal Suezanne Bourke, who has directed and helped to deliver the end-of-year productions since she started at the school.
"From the smallest chorus member in Arabian Nights, right through to the leads, every member of the massive cast of 98 children, was committed to the show," Ms Bourke said.
Held on one night at the end of the school year, Ms Bourke said the production always helped to bring the students together by working towards a common goal.
"A lot of schools are challenged at the end of the year with the older children not being busy so that's the reason we hold it right at the end of the year so the older children are still engaged up to the end.
"Everybody is focused and working hard on the production."
A matinee in the day entertained preschool students and some grandparents, before the main show in the evening, which saw parents and former students come along to see the magic unfold.
"And past students too, it's fantastic to look out and see the children who have been in the plays since kindergarten," Ms Bourke said.
Aladdin's Tale opened with a beautiful genie played by Chiara McDonald, that became jam-packed with exquisitely-costumed children of all ages to welcome the audience to the magic of Aladdin.
Based on the popular Disney animated film with music by Alan Menken and book by Chad Beguelin, the show whisked audiences away to the fabled city of Agrabah.
Ms Bourke said the students impressed during thee performance with how well they were choreographed and rehearsed, mesmerising the audience from the moment the genie apparead in scene one.
The evil Jafar was played by Clancy Garard, while Aladdin was played by Oliver Heffernan, Max Potter and Harper Jessop throughout different stages of the show.
The lovely Princess Jasmine was cast to Pippa Collins and Alice Cochrane.
The entire cast of actors ranged in age from five to 12-years-old and Ms Bourke said they all did a fantastic job.
"At Candelo there is an ethos of cultivating young talent in all aspects of the production process," she said.
"The magic comes when we get to costume then and we have community help to do that.
"The staff and children were supported by talented parents/teachers Robyn and Sam Martin who set up the sound and lighting to bring the Candelo Town Hall to life."
Costumes, such as the exotic mass of Middle Eastern glamour with vivid harem-pants, sheiks of the desert and beautifully dressed marketplace vendors and guards were provided by Bus Stop Costumes and sewn by Kathleen Brewster, Wendy Luxford and Jo Caldwell.
"The company of students sang in tune and worked hard at characterisations," Ms Bourke said.
Impressive backdrops were painted by Tonya Shepherd-Ashby, and the props by Bevan Airey and Jenny Sheedy provided delightful images for our "magic carpet" and magical dancers.
