98 Candelo Public School students dazzle in Aladdin production

April 17 2023 - 11:16am
Arabian dancers played by student from Kindergarten to Year Two. The scene 'Arabian Nights' opened up the production. Picture supplied Suezanne Bourke.
Candelo Public School's annual production is always a dazzling display for parents, students and teachers alike, and 2022 was no exception with students delivering a magical production of Aladdin's Tale.

