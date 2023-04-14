Upcoming maintenance and night closure of Brogo Bridge

Essential maintenance work will be carried out on Brogo Bridge from next week to maintain the safety and connectivity for vehicles and freight on the southern end of the bridge.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said work to repair the bridge would require the Princes Highway near the bridge to be closed for about 10 hours overnight on Tuesday May 2.
"Crews will be raising the bridge using hydraulic jacks to replace bridge bearing elements that support the bridge," the spokesperson said.
"This work will improve the safety and reliability of the structure, which is a key link for road users on the Princes Highway up and down the far south coast.
"We appreciate the patience of the community and motorists while this necessary closure takes place."
To prepare for the bridge lift, work will be carried out weekdays from 7am to 5pm from Monday April 17 to Friday May 12. Intermittent single lane closures, traffic control, and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours.
To minimise impacts to road users the bridge will be closed overnight to carry out the lift from 7pm Tuesday May 2 to 5am Wednesday May 3.
A detour is available for light vehicles via Wapengo, Bermagui and Cobargo, adding about one hour to travel time. Signs and traffic control will be in place to direct drivers on the detour. There is no suitable detour for heavy vehicles, and Transport for NSW has advised freight operators of this closure.
Transport is working closely with emergency services to ensure they have necessary access during the work.
Members of the community can send any feedback or questions on the work to southprojects@transport.nsw.gov.au.
