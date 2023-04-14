Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nothing is the same after Easter

Updated April 14 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I went for a swim on Easter Sunday. Gone were the sunbakers on the beach, replaced by parents in beanies and overcoats watching their kids play in the sand, worried a swim would cause a cold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.