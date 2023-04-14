Nothing is the same after Easter

I went for a swim on Easter Sunday. Gone were the sunbakers on the beach, replaced by parents in beanies and overcoats watching their kids play in the sand, worried a swim would cause a cold.
I lasted just nine minutes in the windy conditions and went home to defrost my toes in a warm shower.
It's like someone flicks a switch on the Easter weekend every year.
The wind suddenly has a cold nip to it in the mornings and, though many people in the regions subscribe to the lore that one shouldn't light the slow combustion fire until after ANZAC day, the air is filled with the comforting aroma of woodfire smoke at dusk.
Daylight saving has just stopped and the days get darker earlier.
What we eat changes - yes momentarily for Easter as we inhale eggs and bunnies and hot cross buns - but long term too. Gone are tropical fruit smoothies as a viable lunch option, and hello slow-cooked stews.
The sport we play changes, with Group 16 rugby league kicking off and the cricket gear shelved for another season.
The holiday-making beach-goers come to visit the south coast for one last hurrah before hibernating until January and my local café even changes its operating hours as a result.
Before I know it, it's winter.
In my mind, every Easter has the same feel. The end of something and the start of a new phase of the year.
Yet the Easter long weekend also feels like the real first breath of fresh air since 2023 started.
It's a moment to stop, reset and... oh what - we're in April already! Where did 2023 go?
A third of the year has gone while I wasn't paying attention.
What about all the lifestyle changes I said I'd make; the resolutions and commitments?
Easter weekend feels like a second chance at starting 2023.
It's a chance to promise to eat less of the chocolate you ate all weekend and pull on the running shoes. It's a chance to re-think how we spend time and what we prioritise.
So, this is it. A new phase of 2023. A new chance. Buckle up and dive in.
- James Tugwell, Acting Editor
