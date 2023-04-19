Evicted! A Modern Romance uses comedy to cast a critical eye over today's flawed job and housing markets.
It is an irreverent Aussie comedy about four spuriously employed housemates on the verge of eviction as they trawl Sydney's fraught rental market in search of a new place to call home.
It tells the story of a generation caught in the changing tides of spiralling house prices and an increasingly competitive and insecure job market.
It is no joke that the creative partners behind the feature-length film, Rowan Devereux and Sophie Saville, had to dip into their own home deposit savings to fund the film.
The arts community was one of the hardest hit by COVID, but with the help of crowd-funding, Mr Devereux and Ms Saville made the micro-budget film.
It had a successful launch at Sydney Film Festival 2022, walking away with the Audience Winner Award for Best Feature.
With an impending eviction hanging over their heads, freshly unemployed Maggie, gig-economy worker Will and feuding couple Isabelle and May embark on a seemingly futile hunt for an affordable share house.
Along the way, they encounter "kitchen-toilets", one-way attics, and an alleged haunted house.
As life happens on the side, unlikely friendships, endless mishaps and hook-ups gone wrong abound.
Far South Film, in partnership with Narooma Kinema and Merimbula's The Picture Show Man Cinema, is bringing the comedy to the Far South Coast where it will no doubt resonate.
Ms Saville and Mr Devereux will take part in a filmmakers' Q&A after each screening, together with a local representative speaking about the local housing shortage.
In Merimbula the speaker will be Mick Brosnan from Social Justice Advocates.
Additionally, the filmmakers will share their experiences in a workshop, Creating and Funding Indie Films & Arts, that is aimed at filmmakers, film lovers, independent artists and creatives.
They will take participants behind the scenes of making the film, the creative processes, how to fund arts projects, and the making and selling of independent films in Australia.
It is a chance to learn and gain valuable insights into independent filmmaking as they share tips and tricks, providing access to exclusive resources that aid every stage of production.
You can register your interest in the workshop that will be held at Club Sapphire Merimbula on Saturday, April 29, from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Tickets for screenings are available at:
Narooma Kinema direct on (02) 4476 2352 April 30, 2pm.
Picture Showman Cinema Merimbula May 1, 7pm online bookings here.
