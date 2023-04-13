Bega District News
Theatre workshops for young people at Twyford Hall, Merimbula

Updated April 13 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:29pm
StageFlight will run youth theatre workshops at Twyford Hall.
Four holiday workshops for young people will take place at Twyford Hall from Monday, April 17 to Thursday, April 20.

