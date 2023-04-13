Theatre workshops for young people at Twyford Hall, Merimbula

Four holiday workshops for young people will take place at Twyford Hall from Monday, April 17 to Thursday, April 20.
Lis Shelley from StageFlight will be giving one-day drama workshops for ages 8-12 on April 17, ages 12-16 on April 19 and ages 16-18 on April 20.
Lis is a theatre and film director, writer, performer and producer and will be sharing her knowledge of drama, improvisation and film acting techniques in class.
READ ALSO:
Drama workshops run from 9am to 4pm and cost $100. StageFlight is a Creative Kids provider and vouchers expiring on 30 June 2023 can be used. For more information and bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/CHNAE.
Corinne Starr from Discover Your Voice will be giving a one-day musical theatre workshop entitled Search for the Sparkle on April 18 from 9am to 4pm.
Corinne has toured the world with instrumentalists who have supported celebrated musicians including Ray Charles, Bette Midler, Phil Collins, Justin Timberlake and Brittany Spears.
For almost 20 years, she has hosted mentoring programs and facilitated educational outreach for corporates and children across the world, including Indonesia, Australia and India and was commissioned by Hi5 and the Humphrey B Bear show to compose some of their biggest hits.
The musical theatre workshop costs $100. For more information and bookings visit https://events.humanitix.com/search-for-the-sparkle or for general enquiries call The Twyford on 02 6495 7435.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.