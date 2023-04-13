Order Anzac Day wreaths for Bega Valley services

Hillgrove House Auxiliary is once again making Anzac Day wreaths, a tradition that has been going for many years.
Auxiliary members and community volunteers come together each year to make the wreaths from local flowers and foliage, to be laid at war memorials throughout the shire.
Orders have already been coming through and it's expected more than 110 wreaths will be made for Anzac Day services across the Bega Valley this year.
The money raised from the sale of the wreaths is donated to Hillgrove House for the purchase of additional equipment for the comfort of the residents.
If you have not yet ordered a wreath, please do so by Monday, April 17. Orders can be placed by calling Cate on 0429 941 896.
If you would like to try your hand at floral art and help create the wreaths, you would be made very welcome at Hillgrove House from 8am on April 24. Entry is via ground level on Heath St, Bega.
Donations of flowers and foliage is also requested. If you have any suitable flowers, such as chrysanthemums, roses, proteas, grevilleas, kangaroo paw and foliage such as grey wattle, or smoke bush, they would be appreciated. Again, donations can be made via the entry on Heath St.
Alternatively, if you have flowers that need to be picked up, call Helen Slater for Bega on 0427 339 064, or Cate Clarke for the Tathra area on 0429 941 896.
