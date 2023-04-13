The Sunday afternoon airways across Bega have a new duo chopping it up, with 'The Cleo and Charlie Show' providing a fresh take to regular programming.
Bega locals Cleo Stylianou and Charlie Perry never thought they'd find themselves with a slot on radio, but have run with the opportunity after it arose last month on local radio station, 93.7 Edge-FM.
"John, Cleo's father brought the idea to us and said why don't you two go on there and give it a go," Charlie said.
The pair's rapport on air came naturally, with banter and back-and-forth heavily featured as Cleo and Charlie navigate through regular segments during their two-hour Sunday afternoon slot.
"We try not to keep it too scripted," Charlie said.
Cleo's first crack on the air at Edge-FM came by way of an initiation from radio secretary Frank Scott, putting Cleo on the spot on-air by asking what she had thought of the classic song, 'My Ding-a-Ling'.
"After the song Frank said, 'Cleo what do you think about that', and Cleo said something very magical, and it filled me with a lot of inspiration," Charlie said.
"Cleo came back with, 'Well Frank I've never heard that song before in my life, but I think that really speaks to me in a way - when you're going through life's issues sometimes you just need to take hold of your instrument and keep playing and get going on.' And that was Cleo's take on that song," Charlie laughed.
"I thought that was really magical."
Movies, news, music, games and film are the main topics of discussion, with the pair often sharing their favourites as well as going outside of their regular tastes.
"We both play games, and love old movies and film in general," Charlie said.
"We both love 80s music too.
"It's just our life and us on a plate basically, and a lot of banter in between."
One segment that has proved to be a laugh for the duo was 'Ignorant Charlie' - playing on Charlie's lack of knowledge toward modern music.
"I'll ask Charlie about an artist that she'll have no idea about, and then we'll have a bit of discussion about that artist then I'll play a song from that artist that she's never heard of," Cleo said.
"Last week was Harry Styles, who I thought was just some stylish guy called Harry," Charlie said.
'Nice news' was another favourite where Cleo would share a cute, feel good news story the pair would then discuss.
"After every segment that we do, we have a song afterwards that is related to the segment we just talked about," Cleo said.
With their fourth show coming up, the duo have already had some great feedback from friends and family, embracing mistakes as they go.
"Someone might correct us when we talk about a story. We then go back on air and correct the correction and it becomes a bit of banter with them," Charlie said.
And to those interested in having a crack at radio, Charlie's words of advice were simple.
"Give it a go and be confident. Embrace the magic of mistakes and have fun with it."
You can catch the Cleo and Charlie Show on 93.7 Edge-FM on Sundays from 2-4pm.
To get involved, visit edgefm.org.au.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
