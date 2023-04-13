12 students awarded Further Education Scholarships

12 students from the Bega Valley have been awarded scholarships to pursue further education.
The Further Education Scholarship is awarded by Bega Valley Shire Council in partnership with the Mumbulla Community Foundation and aims to help Bega Valley students achieve their education dreams.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick said the annual scholarship program recognised the importance of developing local students' skills and abilities through a scholarship of up to $1,000 each.
"We want to encourage students to consider local further education options, whether it be university or vocational study, instead of thinking they have to leave the shire to reach their educational goals," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
The Further Education Scholarship awardees are:
