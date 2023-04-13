12 students awarded Further Education Scholarships

Jim Campbell is studying for a Certificate IV in Outdoor Education through a traineeship with Coastlife Adventures. His goal is to move into a more senior role following practical placements in Kiama.

Samantha Crowley is studying for a Certificate IV in Outdoor Education through a traineeship with Coastlife Adventures. She will also undertake practical placements in Kiama with the intention to continue working in outdoor education.

Taylor Jones is studying nursing at the Bega campus of University of Wollongong (UOW). She hopes to get a graduate position at South East Regional Hospital and work locally, progressing into midwifery.

Mikayla Shaw is studying nursing at the Bega campus of UOW. She also wants to work locally, with plans to progress to midwifery.

Merinda Kennedy is studying for a Certificate IV in Ageing Support, with the intention to progress into nursing and then midwifery.

Charlie LeBrun is studying for a Certificate III in School Based Education Support, with the aim to work alongside young people in the Bega Valley who have learning difficulties in an educational setting.

Emily Hodkinson is studying for a Certificate IV in Fitness and is looking to start her own personal training business. She also wants to do further study in health, nutrition, mental health and disability support.

April Budd is studying for a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education, with the aim of completing a diploma and teaching degree.

Madelyn Ambrosio is an international student who has been in Australia for three years. She is studying for a Certificate IV in Design Fundamentals at TAFE and hopes to become an Australian citizen.

Deniel Janiola is studying for a certificate in Automotive Body Repair at TAFE. He is a panel beating role model where he works and hopes to become the workshop manager in the future.

Aden Hawker is studying a Certificate III in Automotive Refinishing at TAFE, with the intention of becoming a professional spray-painter.