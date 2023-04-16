Narooma Men's Shed and Narooma Surf Life Saving Club are among 176 community groups to receive grants totalling $2.3million from The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.
The foundation funds a broad range of initiatives that directly and clearly benefit the local area and people.
Narooma Men's Shed and Narooma SLSC applied for grants that support projects that prevent and prepare for future climate-related impacts.
Narooma Men's Shed used its $7137 grant to purchase four pieces of equipment.
Vice president Wal Sheehan said the primary consideration was safety.
"It is about how to take on more tasks and doing it safely so men and women don't hurt themselves," he said.
The new mobile girder rail gantry for example can lift things weighing up to a tonne.
Manager metalwork Peter Lonergan said they have equipment weighing 600 kilograms and people bring in car parts that need three people to lift.
"This gantry gives us the opportunity to avoid back injuries and other dangers associated with moving and lifting very heavy things," Mr Lonergan said.
The biggest ticket item is a computer-driven router.
Shed member Smiley, from Tilba, said it allows people to set the design and walk away while the router does the work.
"It means we are not absorbing the fine dust that you would using an arbortech on an angle grinder," Smiley said.
Mr Sheehan said the router "is the way of the future", will support members' creativity and challenge them to learn to master it.
The grant was also used to purchase a workshop hydraulic press and lathe milling machine with collets.
Mr Sheehan said the crowning achievement of former president Bernie Perrett, apart from getting the Men's Shed built, was securing the first $100,000 through a Federal government grant which kicked off the project.
Two years ago Narooma Men's Shed successfully applied for a Federal government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant to upgrade the shed's capacity to act as a bushfire refuge given the Narooma Sports and Leisure Centre was over-capacity during the Black Summer bushfires.
The shed can fit 30 to 40 people and the $51,633 grant was used to equip the shed with a shower, beds and sprinkler on the roof.
"We really did it to become a second refuge," Mr Sheehan said.
Narooma SLSC applied its $1,799 grant towards its new call-out team storage area after the Men's Shed built some storage cabinets for them.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
