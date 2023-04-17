Around the honey-pine dining room table that is conjoined to the magnificent American maple kitchen at 55 Parker Street, Judy Hodkinson, the current owner of Morella House, sat with a closed blue manilla folder lying in front of her.
Underneath the faded blue cover held the architectural ideas and plans from 1888 to build a property to the highest grandeur, penned by the gentleman who had commissioned the home to be built, the well-respected medical practitioner Dr Montague Frederick Evershed.
Dr Evershed, who died at age 86 in 1927, lived a life of self-sacrifice and service, and was known to travel along bush tracks on horseback, crossing flooded rivers and creeks, to reach patients, often without fee or reward.
The clocktower in Bega was built in memory of him.
Small sketches on the inner margins of the house plans showcased lace ironwork on the verandah and tank sizes, highlighting ideas visually, while each page included the initials of Bega contractor George Chidgey.
"To be the very best," was scribbled in a fountain pen handwritten script, describing the types of bricks that were to be sourced from Tathra, the types of hardwood for the doors and sizing, the type of pine that was to be laid to form the long-stretching wooden floors, and even the type of cornices that were to be moulded in Plaster of Paris.
In 2023, Morella House at 55 Parker Street remains a distinguished and elegant property whose faade captures the attention of all that wander past it.
"It has a lot of presence and it is well-balanced," Judy said.
"It's a lovely street. It's a great number, 55. You've just got to say it. 55 Parker and you know where it is, you don't have to say anything else."
A footpath surrounded by hedges leads visitors to a set of steps which draw eyes towards the front door, housing 3.6 metre ceilings behind it.
The ornate brickwork has been created in a Flemish pattern, while the original doorbell invites you to pull out a knob which hits a brass bell behind the door.
As you approach the living room, which is situated behind thick walls and has brown-string pull switches instead of modern light switches, you are welcomed by light pouring in through large, still-functioning vertical windows, and a fireplace with a mantle displaying a ship built by Judy's late husband.
A master painter used a palette of heritage colours to restore Morella in 1996, by using turquoise, creams, light blues and rich burgundy reds which carry throughout the rooms and exterior.
The property is listed for sale for the first time since 2015, when it sold for $600,000.
The property includes four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a solid kitchen with granite benchtops, Victorian walk-in pantry, laundry-utility room, garages to accommodate up to eight cars, and limestone paved courtyard perfect for an entertainer's paradise.
It is listed for sale for $1,400,000 with Rob Flynn from Bega Valley Realty - BEGA.
"Really convenient place to live here. You can start making a cake and run out of stuff, let's say icing or coconut and you can run a couple of doors down to the shop and back, and the people in the street are lovely," Judy said with a smile.
