Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From a doctor's Victorian stately residence to a family home: Morella House in Bega is for sale

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Hodkinson showing the original site specifications for the residence. Picture by James Parker
Judy Hodkinson showing the original site specifications for the residence. Picture by James Parker

Around the honey-pine dining room table that is conjoined to the magnificent American maple kitchen at 55 Parker Street, Judy Hodkinson, the current owner of Morella House, sat with a closed blue manilla folder lying in front of her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.