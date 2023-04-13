Bega District News
Truck driver suffers head injuries when truck rolls near Bermagui

By Marion Williams
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 10:52am
The ambulance service was called to the scene at Wallaga Lake Road, near Haywards Beach, after a large truck rolled over around 9.30am. File picture
A male truck driver has sustained head injuries after the truck rolled over just north of Bermagui.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

