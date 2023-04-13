A male truck driver has sustained head injuries after the truck rolled over just north of Bermagui.
A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said the incident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 13.
It was a large truck and ambulance personnel were still at the scene on Wallaga Lake Road, near Haywards Beach, at 10.45am.
NSW Police also attended the scene.
The man is believed to be in his 60s and was trapped in the vehicle for a period.
A helicopter was initially called to transport the patient to hospital but he will now be transported by road to South East Regional Hospital in Bega.
He will be treated for multiple lacerations to the head, abdominal injury and general injuries to the body.
The spokesperson said it is not thought that any other vehicles were involved and it is not known what caused the truck to roll over.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.