Nominations open for the Bega Valley Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards.
The awards are being run by the Bega Valley Business Forum which represents six Chambers of Commerce in the Bega Valley including Cobargo, Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden.
While individual chambers have held their own business awards in the past, this is the first time there has been shire wide business awards held.
Any business or organisation operating in the Bega Valley can be nominated for an award with 14 categories available.
These categories align with Business NSW categories which means winners of the Bega Valley awards can also move on to the regional and state awards.
There are also four categories available to nominate individuals in Outstanding Male Employee, Outstanding Female Employee, Outstanding Business Leader and Outstanding Young Business Leader.
Chair of the Bega Valley Business Forum, Nigel Ayling said the awards were an opportunity to acknowledge the great work that happened in the shire, and especially the people and the businesses that provided exceptional service to locals and visitors.
"Anyone can nominate a business or individual for an award so we encourage everyone to submit a nomination for a local business or person that they think deserves recognition," Mr Ayling said.
The awards will be part of a black tie even on June 17, 2023 at Club Sapphire, Merimbula and organised by Amanda Watkin in conjunction with representatives from each town.
"We are planning a 300 person glitzy formal night with all glamour of a red carpet event. It is a great chance for the business community to come together and be rewarded for all of their hard work," Ms Watkin said.
"We want to bring a sense of community to the towns; we're all more successful if we work together. This is the first time that all the chambers will have an awards event together," Ms Watkin said.
The public can nominate a business, organisation or individual for an award via the Bega Valley Business website or in person at various locations within the shire. Visit www.begavalleybusiness.com.au for more information.
Nominations will close on May 12, 2023 with finanlists announced (there will be three in each category) May 18. Tickets for the awards night will be on sale May 25.
