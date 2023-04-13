A parent-to-parent support network in the Bega Valley is celebrating a milestone birthday as it turns 25.
Bega Baby Business was established in April 1998 as an avenue for extra support and as a place where parents could build long-lasting friendships.
Parents and their bubs have carried, hugged and rolled their way to Uniting Church in Bega every Wednesday to share and gain knowledge in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment.
For many new parents who are beginning to take their own first steps, it can be daunting without the proper aid, since their precious bundle is now their top priority.
NSW Child and Family Health nurse Mary Hourigan has been helping to run the Bega Baby Business Coffee Mornings since its inception.
"Every two weeks we have a topic that is relevant to families with babies: baby massage, introducing food, a session on screen time, introducing pets to your family where a vet comes and talks, a [librarian] comes about reading, physio about back care, community pantry about food and resources," Ms Hourigan said.
Alternative weeks are designed so the group can have a chat, a coffee and some morning tea.
"We encourage them to bring their personal health record, the blue book, so they can have their baby weighed and measured, and receive any other health advice," Ms Hourigan said.
When asked what they valued about the group, the mothers unanimously said it was freedom from home.
"It's a bit hard to get out of the house, the girls here know what it's like," Melissa Sweeney said.
Ms Sweeney who originally started attending the group two years ago with her first child, and now with her second, said the group helped with providing a social space.
Anneliese Hughes said the group was very good for mental health and was very therapeutic.
"I look forward to it every week. I enjoy just connecting with other mothers that are on the same journey," Ms Hughes said.
The mothers sat around in a circle sharing laughs and stories. It's an inclusive space with full of support for one another.
"How's Chase?" Sharna, one of the mothers, asked.
"He's a little grumbly this morning," replied his mother Cecilia, before he began to form a smile.
If you are interested in joining, you can contact the Child and Family Health Services at Bega Community Health on 6491 9816.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
