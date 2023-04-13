Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Baby Business supporting parents for 25 years

James Parker
By James Parker
April 13 2023 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arlo smiling in the centre of the Bega Baby Business group. Picture by James Parker
Arlo smiling in the centre of the Bega Baby Business group. Picture by James Parker

A parent-to-parent support network in the Bega Valley is celebrating a milestone birthday as it turns 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.