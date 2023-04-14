It was a momentous 2022 season for the first grade Bega Roosters, with their off-season signing of captain/coach Cameron Vazzoler helping to deliver a Group 16 Premiership.
And as is often the case after winning the competition, as well as six other premierships since 2010, the hunters have become the hunted - as sides throughout the group bolstered their squads over the offseason in a bid to knock off the premiers.
"No-one really likes Bega from what I've gathered. I don't know if it was just this year but everyone wanted us to lose," Rooster's captain Cameron Vazzoler said.
It was a tough off-season for the Roosters, with Vazzoler diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome just a month after inking a second year with the Roosters.
To make matters worse, the Roosters lost a group of key players from their premiership side and, along with no major offseason signings, the side will have a tall task ahead of them in going back-to-back.
"Some retired and a few others moved away, but that's just country footy," Vazzoler said.
"We've got like ten players from our first grade team last year not playing which makes it hard, but I still think we'll go good."
There's been a lot of noise about the boys that left, and me not playing and that's motivating in itself. I guess I have a point to prove with my coaching.- Cameron Vazzoler
Vazzoler said he remained confident in his squad, impressed at training by the new-look side.
"The trainings have been good and the players that have come up are still quality," he said.
"A couple of younger boys from 18s will have to back up and we've got a couple of boys from previous years that didn't play last year but are keen to play. They've fitted straight in."
With numbers growing as the season draws nearer, Vazzoler said overall he was happy with where the squad was at.
"At the start of last year no-one really gave us a chance and then they soon realised we'd be hard to beat," he said.
It will be strange for Vazzoler to not suit up for round one, after not missing a match in his career over the last ten years.
While Vazzoler didn't completely rule out a return, he said he was going to be cautious not to rush it.
"I haven't ruled out not-playing this year, but unless I'm 100 per-cent right I'm not going to risk it," he said.
Five and a half months on from the initial diagnosis and he said he continued to improve, regularly going to the gym and swimming, as well as recently returning to work on light duties.
"The first couple of months were tough, but getting back to work was the main thing for me and getting a bit of normality," he said.
Tossing a footy around at Thursday night training, Vazzoler looked forward to the challenge of making his impact felt from the sideline, despite itching to be out there himself.
"It's going to be a different year for me," he said.
"When I was captain/coach you could sort of lead by example on the field, but when you're coaching the boys that haven't really played with me it's going to be a challenge."
The Roosters open up their season at home against the Moruya Sharks, before a highly anticipated round two grand-final rematch with the Tathra Sea Eagles.
Saturday's match with Moruya kicks off at 2.30pm, following reserve grade at 1pm.
The Bega Chicks will have to wait until next weekend to open their season, with Moruya not fielding a women's league-tag side.
