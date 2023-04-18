Bega District News
Marine Rescue Narooma is holding a charity golf day on April 28

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 9:38am
Marine Rescue Narooma welcomes everyone to join them at their fundraising golf day on Friday, April 28. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue Narooma welcomes everyone to join them at their fundraising golf day on Friday, April 28. Picture supplied.

The general public can help support Marine Rescue Narooma after what was a busy Easter with one boat capsizing and the engine of another boat failing.

Marion Williams

