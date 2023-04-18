The general public can help support Marine Rescue Narooma after what was a busy Easter with one boat capsizing and the engine of another boat failing.
The group is hosting a charity golf day at Narooma Golf Club on Friday, April 28.
It is a four-person Ambrose event with a 9am shotgun start.
Marine Rescue Narooma unit commander John Lundy said there are several prizes including an outboard motor, marine radio and gift vouchers donated by businesses.
There are prizes for first, second and third place-getters as well as for the longest drive, hole in one, Golden Hole and nearest to the pin.
A cart with refreshments will be traversing the course and there will be a sausage sizzle when the event ends around lunchtime.
Mr Lundy said that Bega MP Dr Michael Holland will make an appearance to support their cause.
Marine Rescue branches are required to do fundraising like the charity golf day, raffles and sausage sizzles to pay for their boats and petrol.
Members of the public can register by calling the club's pro shop on 4476 0507.
The money raised will help to keep Marine Rescue Narooma on the water saving lives.
Like many community organisations, Marine Rescue Narooma needs more volunteers.
There are two main roles to be filled: radio operators who sit at the base and monitor the radio and the boat crew who respond when called out to perform a rescue.
There are morning and afternoon shifts for radio operators while boat crew train once a week and are on call.
Although it is a 24/7 service the radio is monitored by head office in Sydney outside of the morning and afternoon shifts.
Fundraising is also part of the job of Marine Rescue volunteers.
Mr Lundy said volunteers come from a myriad of backgrounds.
"It is people who have got time and want to give back to the community and enjoy the camaraderie," Mr Lundy said.
Although Narooma bar is a dangerous stretch of water, their work is not dangerous as the boats' skippers make a decision about the safety and sometimes it is better for the Bermagui branch to respond.
"We are highly trained and our vessels are equipped with all the safety equipment.
"We wear life jackets at all times, have electronic safety equipment and are always in touch with the base via the radio," he said.
For more information about volunteering please contact Mr Lundy on 0409 421 295.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
