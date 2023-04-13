A Victorian man accused of number of alleged sex-offences, including against a person younger than 10-years-old, will stand trial in Bega District Court next month.
The 63-yeat-old Seymour resident, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared in Bega Local Court via audio visional link from the Junee Correctional Centre on Tuesday, April 11.
The Department of Public Prosecutions withdrew 12 charges against the man.
He pleaded not guilty to the remaining 23 charges, including allegedly having sexual intercourse with a person under 10 years old.
Documents tendered to the court showed that the alleged offences spanned from 1982 to 2013 and involved multiple alleged victims across NSW, including the Far South Coast.
The matter will return to court on May 10 for trial.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
