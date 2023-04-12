Council submits to road inquiry

Bega Valley Shire Council has made a submission to a Federal Government inquiry into the implications of severe weather events on the national, regional, rural and remote road network.
The councillors recently voted to build on a unified message from the Canberra Region Joint Organisation which spelled out the need for proactive investment in roads and bridges rather than repetitively funding repairs.
Council CEO Anthony McMahon said he was pleased to see the inquiry return long-term improvements to local roads.
"For the past three years we have witnessed countless scenes of roads across Australia being torn apart by flooding, and many of these have been in our own backyard," Mr McMahon said.
"Our submission forms part of a long-term strategy aimed at both state and federal governments to highlight the funding needs of councils with a rate base not large enough to fund the extensive road and bridge networks we are expected to manage.
"All road users should have access to a functional and well-maintained road network, and we welcome the Federal Government inquiry that formally investigates the widespread impacts of severe weather events on our roads."
The council's submission made 16 recommendations to the Australian Government including calling for the doubling of the annual Roads to Recovery Program budget to $1 billion across the country from 2023-24, and at the minimum expand funding of the Bridge Renewal Program to $170 million per year.
Mr McMahon said the submission took a wider look at the role council roads play in developing more resilient routes to keep traffic moving during flood and fire events.
"Our hope is that a unified voice from Councils around Australia will send a very clear picture that economic development, sustained productivity and the wellbeing of local communities is dependent on a resilient and operational road and bridge network."
The submission also called on the Australian Government to: allow local councils to utilise Roads to Recovery funding to develop road resilience, road safety and road network management plans on a one-off 50/50 funding basis with a maximum limit of $50,000 per council and work with State Governments to reduce red tape and provide additional Government resources to enable faster approvals for road infrastructure construction, maintenance and management.
