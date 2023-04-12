Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Council submits to road inquiry

Updated April 12 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council submits to road inquiry
Council submits to road inquiry

Bega Valley Shire Council has made a submission to a Federal Government inquiry into the implications of severe weather events on the national, regional, rural and remote road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.