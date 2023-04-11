Aerial inspections will be conducted across southern NSW as part of Essential Energy's plan to minimise bushfire risk to powerlines.
Essential Energy will be inspecting over 100,000 power poles across 14,897 kilometres of network to check for damaged infrastructure and potentially dangerous vegetation.
The inspections are scheduled across April.
Operations Manager for the south east Darren Basterfield said the patrols are a crucial exercise, especially after rain has lashed the area since the 2019-2020 bushfires.
"This year's significant rainfall has encouraged intense vegetation growth throughout many parts of NSW, with the impact of flooding still hampering some of our electricity maintenance efforts," he said.
Patrols are scheduled for Moruya, Goulburn, Crookwell, Cooma, Jindabyne, Bombala, Braidwood and surrounding areas over the next month.
Essential Energy customers will get an SMS notification about four days before the scheduled aerial inspection of their area.
The aircraft will be photographing and filming powerlines and power poles. More information can be found at essentialenergy.com.au/aerial.
