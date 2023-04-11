Police are appealing for information after more than $100,000 worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen from a south coast antique store.
Three glass cabinets were smashed in Eden Antiques, Collectables & Old Wares on Imlay Street, Eden some time between 4pm April 7 and 9am April 8.
A statement from South Coast Police District said the items taken included 220 gold and silver rings, as well as several pendants, bracelets, earrings and brooches, totalling $100,000. The jewellery is both contemporary and antique, and is easily identifiable.
Police officers are investigating the incident and have issued a call for more information.
Anyone with information - including nearby stores with CCTV - or who recognises the jewellery is urged to call Eden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
