On Saturday, April 8, the Panboola Wetlands hosted the Ephemeral Festival.
Though the wind remained a constant, spirits remained high as festival goers explored, watched and participated in a variety of hands-on workshops.
There was a workshop where attendees created bowls, mugs, vases, and even birds inspired by the wetlands, through clay.
A floral wreath workshop showcased Australian natives, while basket weavers, a glow up bar, and spoonsmiths shared their talents.
READ MORE:
Tabitha Bilaniwskyj-Zarins who performed as Natasha Fox said the day was fantastic and really enjoyable.
"It was one of the best ones that we've been to, and there were more children so we morphed into the Hooley Dooleys with lots of them following us around," Tabitha said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.