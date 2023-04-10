Anzac Day Services in the south of the Bega Valley

Merimbula RSL sub-branch is coordinating a number of Anzac Day services in the southern part of the Bega Valley this year.
DAWN SERVICE
Muster at the Memorial in Beach Street Merimbula at 5.40am for a service commencing at 6am. A toddy and milk with a breakfast barbecue will be supplied by the sub-branch after the Dawn service.
Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 5.30am until 7am.
PAMBULA SERVICE
Muster in front of the supermarket in Quondola Street at 8.40am. March to the memorial opposite the Pambula Post Office for the service and wreath laying.
Quondola Street will be closed between Toalla Street and Bullara Street from 8.30am until 10.15am. Princes Highway traffic will be diverted to Merimbola Street.
MERIMBULA SERVICE
Muster at the Merimbula RSL Club building at 10.40am. March to Merimbula Beach Street memorial for a service and wreath laying starting at 11am.
Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 10.30am to noon.
There will be slight traffic disruption in Main and Market Streets while the parade marches to the Beach Street memorial. Approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
WOLUMLA SERVICE
Muster opposite the hotel in Bega Street at 8.30am. March to the memorial at the end of Bega Street opposite Clarke Street for 9am service and wreath laying.
Bellbird Court, Bridge Street and Garvan Street will be blocked while the parade marches to the memorial.
Clarke Street and Cochrane Road will remain closed until the finish of the service at 10am.
The Merimbula sub-branch apologises for any disruptions to traffic and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration on this special day.
