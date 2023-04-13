RSL sub-branches are coordinating a number of Anzac Day services across the Bega Valley this year.
EDEN SERVICE
Participants will assemble from 9.30am, with the march to proceed at 10am along Imlay Street to the cenotaph at Bass Street and along Calle Calle Street, Eden.
PAMBULA SERVICE
Muster in front of the supermarket in Quondola Street at 8.40am. March to the memorial opposite the Pambula Post Office for the service and wreath laying. Quondola Street will be closed between Toalla Street and Bullara Street from 8.30am until 10.15am. Princes Highway traffic will be diverted to Merimbola Street.
MERIMBULA DAWN SERVICE
Muster at the Memorial in Beach Street Merimbula at 5.40am for a service commencing at 6am. A toddy and milk with a breakfast barbecue will be supplied by the sub-branch after the Dawn service. Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 5.30am until 7am.
MERIMBULA SERVICE
Muster at the Merimbula RSL Club building at 10.40am. March to Merimbula Beach Street memorial for a service and wreath laying starting at 11am. Beach Street will be closed between Alice Street and Main Street from 10.30am to noon.
There will be slight traffic disruption in Main and Market Streets while the parade marches to the Beach Street memorial. Approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
READ ALSO:
WOLUMLA SERVICE
Muster opposite the hotel in Bega Street at 8.30am. March to the memorial at the end of Bega Street opposite Clarke Street for 9am service and wreath laying. Bellbird Court, Bridge Street and Garvan Street will be blocked while the parade marches to the memorial.
Clarke Street and Cochrane Road will remain closed until the finish of the service at 10am.
CANDELO SERVICE
The setup will start at 10am and service will start at 11am at the war memorial, concluding at noon.
BEGA DAWN SERVICE
Assemble at Mitre 10 Auckland Street, Bega at 5.45am for the march to Carp Street, Bega Memorial.
BEGA SERVICE
Assemble at Gipps Street Bega at 10.30am and march down Carp Street to Bega Memorial.
BEMBOKA SERVICE
Assemble at 10.30am opposite Hobbs Store, Loftus Street, Bemboka and march to Bemboka Memorial.
TATHRA SERVICE
Assemble at Anglican Church Bega Street, Tathra at 7.45am and march to Tathra Memorial.
COBARGO
The march will start at 10am from the Cobargo School of Arts and travel along Cobargo Bermagui Road, Princes Highway and Tarlinton Street, Cobargo to the memorial.
BERMAGUI
The march at 10.30am will go from the pharmacy in Lamont Street to the memorial opposite the caravan park. The service will be held off street concluding at noon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.