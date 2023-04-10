Animal Welfare League Pet of the Week

Tully the Tabby is looking for a new home.
Tully has just been broken out of the pound and is looking for a home to call his own. He is about a year old and has a wonderfully marked tabby and white coat. He is a smoochy, friendly fellow and would fit into most households.
All animals available through Animal Welfare League NSW (AWLNSW) are eligible for free lifetime registration in NSW, microchipped, de-sexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated.
Their adoption fee is subsidised in the hope that rescue pets will be peoples' first choice and that eventually we will be able to stop unwanted litters.
Tully costs $200.
Please note that potential dog owners will need to have secure "dog proof" fencing and suitability to the needs of the animal. You can view available animals on the AWLNSW Far South Coast Branch Facebook: facebook.com/AnimalWelfareLeagueFarSouthCoastBranch but you will need to call AWL FSC Branch on 0400372609 to enquire about any of the many cats, kittens, dogs and pups available for adoption.
If you would like to become a member please call 0400 372 609.
If you have lost or found a companion animal please call BVSC Companion Animal Facility on 6499 2222.
De-sexing vouchers are available at all Vet Clinics in the branch area, Bermagui, Cobargo, Bega, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden for local residents who hold a Centrelink Pension Card.
AWL - Far South Coast will subsidise the de-sexing by $150 for female dogs and cats and by $100 for male dogs and cats. Simply make a booking with your vet, show your pension card and you only need to cover the balance of the de-sexing cost.
Remember not to leave pets in cars. It is against the law and is a very cruel death. Phone police if you find a dog shut in a car and they are panting.
