Animal Welfare League Pet of the Week

Please note that potential dog owners will need to have secure "dog proof" fencing and suitability to the needs of the animal. You can view available animals on the AWLNSW Far South Coast Branch Facebook: facebook.com/AnimalWelfareLeagueFarSouthCoastBranch but you will need to call AWL FSC Branch on 0400372609 to enquire about any of the many cats, kittens, dogs and pups available for adoption.

