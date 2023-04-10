Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs to open the season against Bombala Blue Heeelers

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs swarming the Cooma Stallions in a pre-season match in Pambula last month. Picture by Melissa Gray
The Bulldogs swarming the Cooma Stallions in a pre-season match in Pambula last month. Picture by Melissa Gray

The Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs have made the most of their off season and are ready to roll ahead of the return of local footy, with the side opening up their season on Saturday in Bombala against the Blue Heelers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.