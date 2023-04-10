The Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs have made the most of their off season and are ready to roll ahead of the return of local footy, with the side opening up their season on Saturday in Bombala against the Blue Heelers.
It will be a tall task against the 2022 Minor Premiers, but Bulldogs' coach Simon Scott has confidence in his squad off the back of a solid pre-season.
"We're expecting a very tough opposition," Scott said.
"It doesn't get tougher than Bombala at Bombala.
"We're excited to see where we're at with our development, our structure and processes - it's more about focusing on what we're in control of."
And it's been development that has been at the forefront of the Bulldogs club, amidst the major signing news coming out of Eden and other Group 16 sides.
"A lot of other sides have recruited heavily but we've got a lot of skill locally.
"We're more about developing in-house. I know there's a lot of high profile players getting around but we're more focused on ourselves and not really worried about what anyone else is doing," Scott said.
"This far south, as a lot of teams are finding, it's hard to move footballers into this isolated area. It's something that the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs in both junior and senior league take seriously.
"If you can't bring them in, you have to develop them if you want a healthy football club.
The side did manage to enlist the help of two Kiwi imports during a recent recruitment drive, bolstering their back-line with another halfback and centre/second-rower.
It's been somewhat of a juggling act for the Bulldogs, looking to compete with the likes of Eden, Bega, Tathra and Bombala, all while ensuring a sustainable flow of talent coming through from the younger ranks.
"We're blessed with a good group of under-18s, so we have the luxury of juniors coming through but the experience in first grade.
"A lot of other clubs haven't got that luxury," Scott said.
For the Bulldogs' younger players, the opportunity for first grade may come sooner than later, with the club unfortunately unable to field a reserve grade side for the 2023 season.
"With only four or five sides in the 18s comp, they might get a few weekends off.
"There's young players good enough to make their debut, it's just how they'll develop between now and then," Scott said.
Scott was impressed with how the squad applied themselves throughout preseason, finishing with a 12-12 draw in a preseason hit-out against the returning Cooma Stallions.
The Stallions have bolstered their squad as well for the season, after being unable to field a side in 2022.
Scott said the Bulldogs' captain Trent Casey will be "very unlikely to play" in the opening clash with Bombala, after sustaining an injury during preseason.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
