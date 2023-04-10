Four eagles at Tura Beach Golf Club

On Saturday, April 8 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees. The winner in A grade was Brad Foster with a score of 37 points ahead of Aaron Patten (from Sale GC) on 36 points.
B grade was won by Ryan Riddell (from Royal Melbourne GC) with 38 points ahead of Hugh Hasker (also from Royal Melbourne GC) on 37 points.
C grade was won by Rex Lucas with 37 points ahead of Mathew Pattrick (from Queanbeyan GC) with 36 points.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Ao Luu. Richard Blake won on the Goodall's 5th, Chris Rootsey won the Wheelers 9th and Zach Wels won on the Golden Shot 13th. Bruce Burton won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 30 points. Graham Hocking had an eagle on the par 41st hole and as a result won the Eagles Nest of 46 balls sponsored by IPN Valuers.
On Tuesday, April 4, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by Jamie Smith in A grade with 37 points, on a countback from Ivan Culliver, also on 37 points.
In B grade, Geoff Stone won with 37 points ahead of Jeff Davies on 36 points.
In C grade Stephen Vickers won with a great 43 points ahead of Bruce Currie on 38 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Darren Hampton on the Arcuthe 3rd, Don Bonthrone on the TBCC 5th (with 717cm), David Velicki won the MorMors 9th (with 70cm) and Greg Smith won the Golden Shot 13th.
Jamie Smith won again on the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points. There were three eagles on the day, one each to Mark Jorgensen, Michael Coulter and Chris Hopkins, all on the 16th.
