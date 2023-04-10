Four eagles at Tura Beach Golf Club

Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Ao Luu. Richard Blake won on the Goodall's 5th, Chris Rootsey won the Wheelers 9th and Zach Wels won on the Golden Shot 13th. Bruce Burton won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 30 points. Graham Hocking had an eagle on the par 41st hole and as a result won the Eagles Nest of 46 balls sponsored by IPN Valuers.