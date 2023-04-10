Bega District News
Four eagles at Tura Beach Golf Club

Updated April 10 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 11:35am
On Saturday, April 8 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees. The winner in A grade was Brad Foster with a score of 37 points ahead of Aaron Patten (from Sale GC) on 36 points.

