Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marlin galore at the edge of the Continental Shelf directly off Merimbula

Updated April 10 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Already tagged and just before release; striped marlin caught directly off Merimbula by Stuart Green of Pambula. Picture supplied
Already tagged and just before release; striped marlin caught directly off Merimbula by Stuart Green of Pambula. Picture supplied

Congratulations to Stuart Green in Cassie captained by Shane Mayberry for his lovely tag and release striped marlin taken on a lure while trolling at the edge of the Continental Shelf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.