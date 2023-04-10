Marlin galore at the edge of the Continental Shelf directly off Merimbula

Congratulations to Stuart Green in Cassie captained by Shane Mayberry for his lovely tag and release striped marlin taken on a lure while trolling at the edge of the Continental Shelf.
Stuart reports that there are lots of marlin about where water temperatures are up to 24 degrees.
Dolphin fish remain at the 70 fathom FAD between Merimbula and Eden and are taking baits.
Calamari squid have returned to the Merimbula Wharf with some lovely specimens landed. Try a No.3 squid jig allowed to settle to the top of the weed beds.
A sight to see are swarms of spawning mullet swimming past in both directions. No doubt attracted to an abundance of mullet spawn there are also frigate mackerel, bonito, tailor, Australian salmon and kingfish.
The salmon also frequent our headlands and beaches.
There are some lovely ocean flathead out from Kianinny at 17 fathoms and reports of good fish at 23 fathoms off Long Point.- Chris Young, MBGLAC
While the winds are more westerly is a good time for the beaches; try Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results. Pilchard baits, poppers and silver spinners are all effective.
Snapper and morwong are active about our local reefs; White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and Boyds Tower are all productive for both bait and lures. Best depth 15-17 fathoms.
Congratulations to Members Heather Sutterby and Shelby Edwards in Remarkable who won the Snapper and Morwong prizes in the Tathra Amateur Fishing Club's Easter Fishing Competition.
There are some lovely ocean flathead out from Kianinny at 17 fathoms and reports of good fish at 23 fathoms off Long Point. Also try off Bournda Island and Tura Headland at 20 fathoms.
Whiting are still biting well on the beaches and sandy estuaries using sand worms, best at the top of the tide.
There are also whiting, trevally, tailor and bream plus the occasional flounder and mullet in the Merimbula Top Lake. For trevally and bream try the rock wall opposite the park at the entrance to the Pambula River.
The club will be open on Friday, April 14 from 6pm. During the evening the presentation for the Streaker Marine March Marlin Friendly will be undertaken together with the presentation for the March Whiting Species competition.
Trevally is the species for April. Visitors are very welcome. Come and enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
