SongMakers holiday sessions seeking South Coast's talented youth

Following a successful first foray in Merimbula in January this year, the search is on again for aspiring South Coast songwriters to be part of a statewide music industry mentoring program.
The SongMakers Holiday Sessions are presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
Free places are being offered to 16 young people, aged 16-21, to be part of the April program.
They will spend two days in the coming school holidays, writing and recording songs and learning about music careers from some of Australia's most exciting creators.
The SongMakers Holiday Sessions are being held at the Merimbula School of Music on April 18-19, 10am until 4pm.
The mentors for the sessions include Liz Drummond, Hayden Lauersen and the Bega Valley's own Ricky Bloomfield.
Drummond is an artist and producer whose songs have amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify.
Her tour credits include Rodriguez, The National, City & Colour, and Mumford & Sons.
Chart-topping artist/writer, Lauersen is a much sought after producer, specialising in mixing and vocal engineering, whose studio credits include Tentendo, Raria, Woodes, Akosia and Boy Soda.
Bloomfield is a writer/artist/producer who owns the music production company Bear Mountain Productions, and is a mentor on the NSW Talent Development Project for high school students.
Interested young people can email Ricky Bloomfield at ricky.bloomfield@live.com for details about securing a place.
SongMakers project lead Tina Broad said she was so impressed with the calibre of songwriters they met in January they were keen to return.
"The entire global music industry is powered by songs, and songs are created in teams. We're modelling collaboration in these sessions and fast-tracking the development of networks for young aspirants in the regions," she said.
"We were so impressed by the calibre of young songwriters we met in January that we have decided to return to the region quickly, to build on the strong foundations established then.
"We can't wait to meet our Merimbula collaborators again and hopefully give others the opportunity to participate in this workshop if they missed out on the first one."
