Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

SongMakers holiday sessions seeking South Coast's talented youth

April 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following a successful first foray in Merimbula in January this year, the search is on again for aspiring South Coast songwriters to be part of a statewide music industry mentoring program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.